Financial Review: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) & Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FTC Solar and Arteris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 6 1 2.78 Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80

FTC Solar currently has a consensus target price of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 154.63%. Arteris has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 98.80%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Arteris.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and Arteris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $187.35 million 1.74 -$15.92 million N/A N/A Arteris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arteris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -45.04% -63.08% -35.82% Arteris N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FTC Solar beats Arteris on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

