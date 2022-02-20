Financial Review: Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CV Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of CV Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Odonate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV Sciences has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and CV Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics N/A -102.72% -76.29% CV Sciences -78.86% -144.40% -56.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and CV Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$126.35 million ($2.72) -0.48 CV Sciences $24.43 million 0.71 -$22.28 million ($0.15) -0.97

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Odonate Therapeutics. CV Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Odonate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Odonate Therapeutics and CV Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 CV Sciences 0 3 0 0 2.00

Odonate Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.69%. CV Sciences has a consensus price target of $0.42, suggesting a potential upside of 192.16%. Given Odonate Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Odonate Therapeutics is more favorable than CV Sciences.

Summary

CV Sciences beats Odonate Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. Our initial focus is on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are widely used in the treatment of cancer. Tesetaxel has several potential therapeutic advantages over currently available taxanes, including: oral administration with a low pill burden and a patient-friendly dosing regimen; a formulation that does not contain solubilizing agents that are known to cause hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions; and improved activity against chemotherapy-resistant tumors. Tesetaxel has been generally well tolerated in clinical studies and has demonstrated robust single-agent antitumor activity in two Phase 2 studies in patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (”MBC”).

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was founded by H. J. Cole, Michael J. Mona, Jr. and Michael J. Mona III on December 9, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

