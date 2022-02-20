First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Busey by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Busey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. 94,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. First Busey has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

