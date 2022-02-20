First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

