First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
About First Pacific
