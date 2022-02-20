First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $41.85. 34,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 46,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.