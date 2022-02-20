First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.13 and last traded at $67.17. Approximately 7,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54.

