First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.13 and last traded at $67.17. Approximately 7,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.