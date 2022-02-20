FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $275.00 at Mizuho

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.82.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $233.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $189,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,068,000 after buying an additional 385,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.