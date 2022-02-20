Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
FND has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.46.
NYSE FND opened at $98.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.09. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
