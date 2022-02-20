Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.46.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE FND opened at $98.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.09. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,026,000 after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 68,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.