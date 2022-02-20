Flow (FLOW) Trading Down 15.8% This Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.76 or 0.00014989 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $106.34 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.07 or 0.06908183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.03 or 0.99890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00051846 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 329,356,498 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

