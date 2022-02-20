Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 19,364 First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

