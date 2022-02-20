Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,816 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $72.98 and a one year high of $90.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.34.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

