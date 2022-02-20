Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $716,000 Position in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) by 119.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Procure Space ETF worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 316.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 112.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 400.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the third quarter valued at $267,000.

Shares of UFO stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. Procure Space ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

