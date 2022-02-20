Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $698,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after acquiring an additional 42,362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 66,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $758,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $75.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.