Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.13.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,438 shares of company stock worth $253,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,854,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $17,835,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.