Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.69 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.
Shares of Forrester Research stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. 59,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,887. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $60.90.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 196.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
