Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.69 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. 59,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,887. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORR. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 196.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

