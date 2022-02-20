Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,116,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after buying an additional 178,359 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $9,884,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

