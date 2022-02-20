Franchise Capital Ltd Has $21.41 Million Stock Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Franchise Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,736,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,727 shares during the quarter. RLX Technology comprises about 2.6% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of RLX Technology worth $21,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in RLX Technology by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 24.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

