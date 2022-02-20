Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 56,400 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.08% of Invacare worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Invacare by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 114,926 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

