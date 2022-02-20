Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Trinseo worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Trinseo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,957 shares of company stock worth $1,478,363 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

