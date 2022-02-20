Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $1.74 Million in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,110,000 after buying an additional 1,016,533 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 539,697 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $86,022.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.44. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.