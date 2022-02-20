Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 10,523 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QIAGEN by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

