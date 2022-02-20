Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,599 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,119,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 72.2% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $419.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.82. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $354.17 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

