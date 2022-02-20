Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1,236.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 155,148 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of F.N.B. worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after acquiring an additional 931,335 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,151,000 after acquiring an additional 897,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 3,523.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 693,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $7,543,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.62 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

