Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Short Interest Update

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Freshworks alerts:

FRSH stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $17,930,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.