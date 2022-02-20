Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $486.50 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.18 million.Freshworks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of FRSH opened at $18.97 on Friday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.29.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Freshworks by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Freshworks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

