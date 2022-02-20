Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Frontera Energy stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

