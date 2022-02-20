Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 25,702 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $463,921.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Funko stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 144.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Funko by 19.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Funko by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

