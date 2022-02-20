FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nephros, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nephros in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NEPH opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. Nephros has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nephros by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,631,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

