FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Increased by Analyst

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

NYSE WH opened at $87.72 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.87.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after acquiring an additional 884,079 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,093,000 after acquiring an additional 929,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

