FY2023 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Increased by Analyst

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AppLovin in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.56.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APP. Citigroup began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 911.13. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $3,220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,620,662 shares of company stock valued at $694,062,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

