G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,221 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.24% of G-III Apparel Group worth $30,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,750,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 209,973 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 534.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 162,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,607,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.73.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

