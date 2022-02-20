Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $119.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Garmin’s fourth-quarter results were driven by strong performance of auto, aviation and marine segments. Further, solid adoption of Chartplotters and consumer auto products contributed well. Also, strengthening momentum across specialty categories and new OEM programs was a positive. We note that Garmin’s strong focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments remains a tailwind. Also, growing demand for advanced wearables and adventure watches is another positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a major headwind. Further, sluggishness in the outdoor and fitness segment is a concern. Additionally, uncertainties related to ongoing pandemic remain overhangs.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.10. Garmin has a twelve month low of $112.04 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after buying an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after buying an additional 568,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1,654.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after buying an additional 519,205 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Garmin by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 387,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,514,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

