Gartner (NYSE:IT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE:IT opened at $288.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.50 and a 200 day moving average of $310.26. Gartner has a 52 week low of $175.18 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 136.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,540 shares of company stock worth $3,009,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 250.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.