Gary Stephen May Sells 2,340 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $93.01 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.