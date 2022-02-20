Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $467.78.

Shares of GNRC opened at $294.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.73. Generac has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Generac will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

