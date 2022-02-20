General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,390,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 203,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,009,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

GM opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

