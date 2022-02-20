Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 4.62% of Genocea Biosciences worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,929,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 57,823 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

