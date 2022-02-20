Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $126.86. 930,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,842. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

