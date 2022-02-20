Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $136.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.86.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.86. 930,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,842. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.87. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

