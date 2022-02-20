Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.46 and last traded at $45.46. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10.

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

