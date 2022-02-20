GeoCoin Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $453,521.51 and approximately $553.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,279.70 or 0.99865598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00288265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00068572 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000959 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

