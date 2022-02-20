Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 470,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Ryan Specialty Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $44,481,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $24,776,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $13,988,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

