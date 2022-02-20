Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 470,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Ryan Specialty Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $44,481,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $24,776,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $13,988,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09.
About Ryan Specialty Group
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
