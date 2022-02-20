Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Zumiez worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 37.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,331 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,896 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 74,941 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 25.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Zumiez stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

