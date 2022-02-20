Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 139,100 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,910,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $15,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $745.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.06%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

