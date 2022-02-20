Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 6,122 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Golden Entertainment worth $16,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

GDEN opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.74. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

