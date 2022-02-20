Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,307 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $15,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth $744,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 62,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CRH by 11.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 24.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

NYSE:CRH opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

