Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.38. Gevo shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 59,952 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.11.
Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gevo (GEVO)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.