Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.38. Gevo shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 59,952 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

