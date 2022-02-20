Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $7,910,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 654,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $917.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

