Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $4.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.751 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

GLOB stock opened at $259.45 on Friday. Globant has a 1-year low of $191.92 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globant will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $2,334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

