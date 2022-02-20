Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,365 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Globe Life by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Globe Life by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,958,000 after acquiring an additional 65,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Globe Life by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 18.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,783,000 after acquiring an additional 222,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,335. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.